Pakistan: Chinese Consulate General issues safety warning after convoy attack in Balochistan

The attack occurred near the Gwadar police station in Balochistan when the convoy carrying 23 Chinese engineers was passing the police station and an IED blast took place.

By PTI Updated On - 07:47 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Balochistan: The Chinese Consulate General in Karachi issued a safety warning on Sunday following the targeted attack on a Chinese convoy in Balochistan, The Global Times reported.Â A convoy of Chinese engineers was attacked in Gwadar in Pakistan’s Balochistan on Sunday, the Global Times has learned.

“The Chinese Consulate General in Karachi, Pakistan issued a safety warning on Sunday following an incident in which a Chinese convoy of engineers was attacked near the Gwadar police station,” The Global Times posted on X.

Global Times on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter shared a video and informed about the incident.

The van which was part of the convoy was shot at creating cracks in the glass.

As per the Global Times, the Chinese consulate has also asked to strictly control large-scale gathering activities due to the severe security situation.