Pakistani cricket fan adores Virat Kohli in viral video

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: India and Pakistan are arch-rivals when it comes to cricket and the passion for the sport often leads to intense emotions and jingoism. However, a video of a Pakistani girl expressing her admiration for Indian player Virat Kohli is going viral online.

In the video shot during the Asia Cup 2023 opener on Saturday, the girl is seen saying that Kohli is her favourite player and she visited the stadium just to see him. The fan who had India and Pakistan flags on either side of her cheeks, added that she was expecting a century from him but was left heartbroken after he got out quickly.

When an older man tries to interrupt her, she said, “Chacha, padosiyon se pyaar karna koi buri baat toh nahi hai (Uncle, it’s not a bad thing to love your neighbours)”. Later, she picked Kohli when she was asked to choose between Pakistani skipper Babar Azam and the Indian cricketer.

As the video went viral on the internet, many netizens took to X to share their opinions. “People who watch cricket are best on both sides of countries. I as a Indian also like many Pakistani players no hate at all. Respect those people (sic),” wrote a person. “If an Indian woman had expressed sadness on Babar Azam getting out early, she’d be called an anti-national (sic),” opined another user.

A Pakistani girl does not hesitate to shows her love for Virat Kohli.

Saturday’s match between the neighbouring countries was held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka’s Kandy. However, rain played spoilsport and the match had to be called off.