Palamuru will be transformed into fertile land: Kishan Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said the BJP must come to power in Telangana for transforming backward Palamuru region into fertile and crop-yielding area.

Participating in ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ of the State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on the second day at Undavalli in Gadwal, he said the BJP would try to resolve all the pending works in the State once the party comes to power.

Reddy demanded that the State government extend Rythu Bandhu scheme to tenant farmers keeping in view the problems being faced by them. Farmers were facing problems since they were unable to loan at the rate ‘pavalla vadi’, he said.

He said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was constantly working for the welfare of the people and added that there was no scope for corruption under his rule. It was the Central government that was constructing Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) in villages and gave gas stoves to women.

The Centre was giving Rs.5 kg free rice since the outbreak of Covid-19 and administered Covid vaccine to the people at free of cost, he said adding that adequate funds were also given for development of villages.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay promised that he would resolve the Rajaolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) issue if the BJP was voted to power in the next elections. Taking exception to remarks made by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao against the Centre, he said the party was ready for any debate on the funds allocated by the Centre for Telangana.

