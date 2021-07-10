Palle Pragathi changed villages: Errabelli Dayakar Rao

State sanctioned Rs 8,000 crore for improving infrastructure in government schools, says Errabelli

By | Published: 11:39 pm 11:57 pm

Khammam: The State government has sanctioned Rs 8,000 crore for improving infrastructure in government schools across Telangana, said Panchayat Raj Minister, Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

He along with Transport Minister, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and M Kavitha launched a series of development works in several villages of Gundala and Allapally mandals in Kothagudem district and in Raghunathapalem mandal of Khammam district on Saturday.

A high level bridge on Mallannavagu built with an expenditure of Rs 4.5 crore to connect Pasra in erstwhile Warangal and Gundal mandal in Kothagudem district and a check dam on Mallannavagu built at a cost of Rs 2.57 crore were among the works the Minister launched.

Speaking at a grama sabha at Ramkya thanda in Raghunathapalem mandal marking the closing of Palle Pragathi, Dayakar Rao said despite financial constraints caused by the Covid crisis the government was implementing development and welfare programmes without any interruption.

The villages, cities and towns have witnessed a transformation with Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes. The same spirit should be continued wet and dry waste should be collected from every household in 481 gram panchayats to produce vermi-compost, he suggested.

In the past women used to walk long distances to fetch water. With Mission Bhagiratha launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao the residents in towns and villages now have access to safe drinking water supplied from Godavari and Krishna rivers at a cost of Rs 40,000 crore.

He told the officials and elected members to take responsibility and execute development works in the gram panchayats. All vacant plots have to be cleaned, if any plot owner fails to do so he or she has to be given notice, impose fine and then seize those plots, the Minister said.

For the first time in the country, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao upgraded Lambadi thandas into gram panchayats, releasing funds to them towards their rapid development, he reminded.

Dayakar Rao asked the villagers to know about what kind of development works were being executed and the details of welfare schemes implemented in their villages. A file related to pending Aasara pensions and pension to people above 57 years would be cleared next month, he added.

The Minister noted that the Chief Minister has brought honour to elders with old age pensions as the elders were being treated with respect by their children after enhancing the pension amount.

Villages in Telangana witnessing all-round development: Nalgonda MLA

Nalgonda: Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy on Saturday said villages were witnessing overall development with the programmes taken up by the State government.

Participating in Palle Pragathi programme at Domalapally village in Nalgonda mandal, the legislator said the State government adopted a multi-pronged strategy for development of the rural areas. In addition to developing infrastructure and amenities in the villages, special schemes were taken up by the State government to improve the livelihood of the people by reviving caste based professions.

He reminded that restoring earlier glory to the agriculture sector by launching investment support scheme and improving irrigation facility has also led to strengthening of the rural economy in the State.

He said that the officials should also work with a plan for proper utilization of funds released to grama panchayats by the state government. He has also assured to extend Rs 30 lakhs from Constituency Development Fund for the development of the village.

Mandal Parishad Development Officer Srinivas Reddy and Tasildar Nagarjuna Reddy were also attended the programme.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .