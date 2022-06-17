Pamper your superheroes this Father’s Day with an indulgent treat at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:13 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Fathers are the guiding lights of our life and it is days like these you get to celebrate with him in revelry (and food) together! They might not want anything on this special day but after all, he taught you to always celebrate the people who matter the most to you.

celebrate the hard work, cheesy dad jokes and the spirit of the first superhero in your life at Novotel Hyderabad Airport.

Treat your father to our special Father’s Day brunch at The Food Exchange, Novotel Hyderabad Airport. The surprise being while your family and you gorge on this delicious spread, all fathers will dine with us complimentary. Have a jolly afternoon with your friends and family in a pleasant ambience accentuated with a striking floral decor across the venue.

What: Father’s Day Special Buffet brunch

Date: June 19

Time: 12.30 pm to 4 pm

Place: Food Exchange at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Price: Rs 3999++ / 2850 ++ (With and without beverages)

Contact Details: +91 88860 64430