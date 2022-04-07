Panasonic unveils its flagship mirrorless camera in India

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:55 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

New Delhi: Consumer durable major Panasonic India on Thursday launched its flagship mirrorless camera — LUMIX GH6 – in India for Rs 2,34,990.

The company said that LUMIX GH6 offers outstanding mobility and high video performance, making it a perfect partner for the content creator community worldwide. It is available across all Panasonic brand shops in India.

“In the growing needs of video streaming, content creators are more keen on the quality and uniqueness of the video contents they provide. To cater to these needs, we have developed LUMIX GH6 with advanced image processing technology to empower content creators with stunning mobility and innovative video performance,” Fumiyasu Fujimori, Managing Director, Panasonic Marketing India (PMIN), said in a statement.

“The GH6 additionally introduces new codecs directly to internal camera recording and we hope this feature will be appreciated by creators. I believe LUMIX GH6 can be widely used for various purposes including films, music videos, documentaries and short clips as photo and video hybrid camera,” it added.

The body of the LUMIX GH6 is built with magnesium alloy and is a perfect amalgamation of performance, mobility, and rugged design, the company said.

The new 25.2MP Live MOS Sensor boasts a high-resolution, high-speed signal readout, and a wide dynamic range running on the Venus Engine that allows faster rendering of high-resolution images with natural noise texture and rich color reproduction, which is a hallmark of LUMIX cameras.

The 2D and 3D Noise Reduction features enhance the visual quality of the video with dynamic motion and advanced capabilities that exceed professional standards. The autofocus performance of the LUMIX GH6 has been enhanced by utilizing the new sensor and image-processing engine.