Panchayat Raj Engineering Department gets new offices in Hanamkonda

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated the Warangal and Hanamkonda districts’ PR Engineering Department ENC (territorial) and SE offices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hanamkonda: The State government has reorganised the Panchayat Raj Engineering Department (PRED) for administrative convenience and to improve the delivery of services to rural areas. The reorganization created 740 new jobs and many officials were promoted, said Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated the Warangal and Hanamkonda districts’ PR Engineering Department ENC (territorial) and SE offices on the premises of the ZP office at Nakkalagutta here on Monday.

“The reorganisation includes setting up of four new chief engineer offices, 12 new circles, 11 divisions, and 60 new subdivisions. The new offices will cater to the expansion of Panchayat Raj activities through Mission Bhagiratha and other programmes of rural development,” he added.

Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh said that the Panchayat Raj Department is working wonderfully under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao. He said that the department has brought about unprecedented development in the state, including the renovation of irrigation tanks, the provision of drinking water to all villages, and the construction of roads and bridges. He said that the reorganization of the PRED is a major step towards further improving the department’s performance. ZP Chairman Sudhir Kumar, Warangal District Collector P Pravinya, Hanmakonda District Collector Sikta Patnaik, CE Seetharamulu, SE Raghuveera Reddy, EE Shankaraiah and other official attended the programme.

Also Read Telangana: Second phase of Rs 1 lakh subsidy loan scheme for minorities soon