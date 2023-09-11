Telangana: Second phase of Rs 1 lakh subsidy loan scheme for minorities soon

Telangana Minority Finance Corporation is taking steps to provide Rs 1 lakh to each of the 14,300 applicants

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:07 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Hyderabad: The State government is making preparations for the launch of the second phase of its 100 percent subsidy loan scheme for minorities.

According to officials of the Minority Welfare Department, the Telangana Minority Finance Corporation is taking steps to provide Rs 1 lakh to each of the 14,300 applicants. The government has already allocated Rs 153 crore for the second phase and directed District Collectors and District Minority Welfare Officers to ensure proper implementation of the scheme.

The successful completion of the first phase of the subsidy scheme for minorities has paved the way for the second phase, the officials said. In the first phase, the government released Rs 100 crore, distributing cheques of Rs 1 lakh each to 10,000 minority beneficiaries on August 19.

The government is providing subsidies to about 120 eligible persons belonging to minority communities from each assembly constituency.

Also Read CM Giri Vikasam: Telangana Govt to transform podu lands into fertile grounds for cultivation