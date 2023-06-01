Paradise Biryani nourishes 150 orphan kids with Biryani feast

The lunch by Paradise was aimed to bring smiles to the faces of the children and provide them with a memorable culinary experience.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:44 PM, Thu - 1 June 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Paradise Food Court brought joy to 150 orphan kids at the Anaadha Vidyarthi Griha Orphanage by hosting a heartwarming event and treating the kids with scrumptious Biryani feast.

The feast included their renowned signature biryani, wholesome side dishes, and delightful desserts. According to a press release, the lunch was aimed to bring smiles to the faces of the children and provide them with a memorable culinary experience.

In addition, various activities such as storytelling sessions, singing, games, and joyful interactions, were organized to further enrich their experience. During the event, the children had the opportunity to engage with volunteers from Paradise Food Court Pvt Ltd, fostering a warm and welcoming ambiance.

“It is our privilege to be able to provide them with a delightful Biryani feast and create cherished memories,” said Kushagra Gupta, Vice President and Head of Marketing at Paradise Food Court.

Paradise Food Court has several times earlier extended its support by serving Biryani and Haleem to orphanages and elderly care centers, making a positive impact on the lives of individuals, the press release added.