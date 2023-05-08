Parks to take your children this summer holidays

Summer holidays are meant to be spent outdoors. Unfortunately, these days most kids are hooked to electronic gadgets. Here are some parks in the city you can take them to for some outdoor fun.

Nevertheless, as parents, we can still make sure to take them out at least once in a while. The best place to start will be your local colony parks in the evenings. Not only will they be outdoors and play some games, but it is also the best way to meet other colony kids and make friends.

If you are more keen on giving them a wonderful outdoor experience, head to these parks in the city that are sure to encourage your kids in spending more time outdoors.

Panchatantra Theme Park

Panchatantra Theme Parks in Hyderabad will not just encourage your kids but will also give you a nostalgic feeling. Conceptualized with the aim to introduce kids to the Panchatantra stories we all grew up reading and listening to, the park is designed to incorporate the famous characters of the Panchatantra stories.

There are two such parks in the city as of now, one in Gachibowli and the other in Bollaram. The parks are usually open from 5 to 9 in the morning and 4 to 8 in the evening. And it also has some very animated statues of animals that kids will find amusing.

Women and Children Park

This park is best suited if you and your fellow group of moms want to plan a playdate with your kids. It is located in KPHB Phase 3 and allows only women and children below 10 years.

The 1.5-acre park has an open gym, walking tracks, and a play area for kids. One can simply take along some outdoor games and make use of the park to play games or just lounge on the mowed grass. It was built at the cost of Rs. 1.7 crores and makes for a perfect place for some mother-child bonding too.

Sanjeevaiah Children’s Park

This well-known park in the city is another play you can take your child to. While you may expect a crowd on the weekends, weekdays are usually not that crowded. There are slides, swings, and even grass landscapes where children can run around, play, and even fall down without getting hurt.

It is open every day from 9 am to 6 pm with a minimal entry fee. Also, one can enter only when accompanied by children.

Zoo Park

As ancient an idea as it may feel, zoo parks are fun for kids. It is natural for children to be amazed at creatures other than humans when taken to a zoo, and you will see that sparkle in their eyes.

Once done with watching the animals, you can engage them in outdoor games we played as kids. If possible, also take them cycling around the zoo. Entry ticket is Rs 70 on weekdays and Rs 80 on holidays and weekends for adults, while it is Rs 45 on weekdays and Rs 55 on holidays and weekends for children.

Thrill City

Although not completely an outdoor park, it has lots of games that kids will enjoy. From simulator games to rides that will give kids an adrenaline rush, there’s everything here that an amusement park needs.

It also has some futuristic games if your kid is a science geek. If they get tired after games, there is also a food court. The entry fee is Rs 699 for kids, and Rs 999 for adults.

Another budget-friendly option for this kind of outing is the Summer Utsav Mela organised by the Telangana Government. There are several melas organised across the city this season and you will find rides, food stalls, and even stalls to shop here.