Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 : Centre To Move 21 New Bills & 7 Old Bills | Telangana Today

This session is expected to consist of 15 sittings, during which crucial bills will be presented and debated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:57 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, commencing on July 20 and concluding on August 11, is set to take place in the new parliament building. This session is expected to consist of 15 sittings, during which crucial bills will be presented and debated. So, what are the bills that will be tabled during this session? There are a total of 21 new bills and seven old bills slated for discussion. Let’s take a closer look at some of the significant ones.

