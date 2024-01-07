Parties that love Telangana should not contest against Sonia: Dy CM Bhatti

Every time PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visited Telangana they alleged that Kaleshwaram project has become an ATM for the BRS party, but failed to take action into the matter, said Dy CM Bhatti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Dy. CM Bhatti Vikramarka speaking to the media at Snanala Lakshmipuram of Wyra mandal in Khammam district on Sunday.

Khammam: Sonia Gandhi was asked to contest in parliament elections from Telangana and no political party that has love for Telangana should contest against her, said Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka.

The Dy. CM spoke to the media at his native village Snanala Lakshmipuram of Wyra mandal in the district on Sunday. Every time PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visited Telangana they alleged that Kaleshwaram project has become an ATM for the BRS party, but failed to take action into the matter, he complained.

Also Read BJP asks Telangana govt to order CBI probe on Kaleshwaram

The Central government acted indifferently on Kaleshwaram because of the BJP’s understanding with the BRS. The BJP leaders, who were demanding a CBI inquiry into the Kaleshwaram issue should have told the same to their central leadership, Vikramarka said.

As CBI and other investigative agencies at the Centre work under the control of the PM and Home Minister, the State government was preparing to conduct an investigation by a sitting judge into the Kaleshwaram issue, instead of a CBI investigation, he said.

Despite knowing all these things, the Telangana BJP leaders were marking irresponsible comments regarding the issue. A report was being prepared on the irregularities in Mission Bhagiratha and it would be released soon, the Dy. CM revealed.

He informed that the government was contemplating to strengthen government universities and introduce professional courses to help students face increasing competition in the wake of globalisation. The government was working to establish skill development universities in every district.