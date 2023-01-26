Parvathala Shivalayam restored at Parvathagiri in Warangal

A grand ceremony of re-installation of the nearly 800-year-old Parvathala Shivalayam was conducted at Parvathagiri mandal centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:14 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

A grand ceremony of re-installation of the nearly 800-year-old Parvathala Shivalayam was conducted at Parvathagiri mandal centre

Warangal: A grand ceremony of re-installation of the nearly 800-year-old Parvathala Shivalayam was conducted at Parvathagiri mandal centre in the district here on Thursday.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who is a native of the village, inaugurated the ceremony and participated in the ‘Maha Kumbhabhishekam’ ritual.

Speaking on the occasion, he said they had restored the temple located on the local hillock to revive the culture. “The temple is said to have been built during Kakatiya king Pratapa Rudra. I must thank Errabelli Rammohan Rao for his efforts to revive the temple,” the Minister said.

The Minister, who took special initiative to develop the temple as a tourist site, appealed to the devotees to visit the temple and participate in the jatara which will be held from January 27 to 28. Meanwhile, a large numbers of devotees participated in the re-installation ceremony on Friday.