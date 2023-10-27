Passengers redirected to Hyderabad Airport after Kurnool flight cancellation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:39 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

IndiGo flight 6E 7916, originally slated to take off at 2:45 pm from Kurnool en route to Chennai, was postponed due to a technical issue. Subsequently, passengers originating from Kurnool were transported via buses to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad. Here, they were provided with accommodation on another flight.