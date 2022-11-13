| Passport Advisory Here Are Guidelines That Applicants Should Follow While Applying For Passports Online

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:04 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, on Saturday issued a five-page advisory about standard procedure to be followed by applicants while applying for passports.

The advisory includes instructions for applicants applying for fresh passports and getting them reissued online, passport applicants who want to advance appointment slots and guidelines for applying under Tatkal.

According to the guidelines, applicants must submit their applications online at the Passport Seva online portal www.passportindia.gov.in, by clicking the “Apply for Fresh Passport/ Re-issue of Passport” link, with a registered login ID and password.

After filling in the required details in the form, submit to generate Application Reference Number (ARN) and then schedule an appointment at the slot by clicking the “Pay and Schedule Appointment” link in the “View Saved/Submitted Applications”.

The applicants are required to submit the photo copies of all the documents mentioned in the ARN sheet. All the original documents, along with a printout or a soft copy of the Online Appointment Receipt must be carried to the Passport Seva Kendra.

For the re-issue of passports, applications may be submitted one year prior to the expiration of the current passport. However, there is no time limit or penalty for applying for a passport reissue. All the previous passports must be carried, and applicants must confirm that all of their bio-particulars match with supporting documentation while applications for reissue are processed.

For obtaining a passport under Tatkal Scheme, three documents must be submitted out of which, one document must have the current address of the applicant. It is to be noted that “Verification Certificates” are no longer required for obtaining a Tatkal passport.

Passport applicants who want to advance appointment slots in case of an urgency can visit a special counter at RPO, Secunderabad. This service will be available on all working Mondays and Thursdays.

Applicants are warned that providing incorrect information or suppression of any information would stop the application process and lead to delay. Any changes or additions in the applications, from the valid data, will need the document verification. Furthermore, applicants are cautioned not to fall prey to the fake passport websites.