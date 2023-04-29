Pawan Kalyan meets Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad

According to reports, they discussed the current political situation in the state and people's issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Source: Twitter/JanaSena Party.

Visakhapatnam: Film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday called on former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad.

According to reports, they discussed the current political situation in the state and people’s issues.

This is the third occasion in recent times that both the leaders met and the meetings always were significant in the wake of the proposed poll alliance between the TDP and JSP, notwithstanding the latter’s already existing pact with the BJP.

Though Sunday’s meeting did not result in any decision on electoral alliance, they had reportedly discussed the way forward for the 2024 general elections and were particularly keen on not splitting the anti-incumbency vote in Andhra Pradesh.