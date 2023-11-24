Pawan Kalyan distributes Rs 50,000 cheques to victims of fire mishap at Vizag harbour

| Pawan Kalyan Distributes Rs 50000 Cheques To Victims Of Fire Mishap At Vizag Harbour

During his visit, he inspected the harbour areas where boats were engulfed in flames and engaged in discussions with the local fishermen.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:34 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Fulfilling an earlier announcement Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan, accompanied by Nadendla Manohar, distributed Rs 50,000 cheques to the families of victims affected by the Vizag harbour fire accident.

He mentioned that since his announcement a couple of days ago, numerous individuals have stepped up to help the fishermen.

Pawan Kalyan highlighted that even people from remote areas of Telangana have come forward generously to donate.