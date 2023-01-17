| Pawan Kalyan To Perform Vahana Puja Of His Campaign Vehicle At Kondagattu Temple

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader will also launch the darshan of 32 Narasimha Swamy kshetras on the same day.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:27 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan will perform a special puja for his campaign vehicle named ‘Varahi’ at Sri Anjaneya Swamy temple in Kondagattu on January 24.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader will also launch the darshan of 32 Narasimha Swamy kshetras on the same day. The darshan will begin from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Kshetram at Dharmapuri town in Jagtial.

Reportedly, Pawan Kalyan firmly believes that he survived a near-fatal accident during an earlier election campaign at Karimnagar because of the blessing of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy. In 2019, he had a narrow escape when a high-tension wire fell on his vehicle.

The party leader recently unveiled a specially designed vehicle in a garage in the city for an upcoming election campaign in Andhra Pradesh. It has high-security features, a public address system, and CCTV cameras.

“Varahi is ready for election battle,” the Telugu actor tweeted. The JSP leader will use the four-wheeler to campaign across Andhra Pradesh, where elections are due in April-May 2024.