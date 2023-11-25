Pawan Kalyan’s criticism draws sharp reaction from YSR Congress Party

Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan's comments that a harbour could be built with the crores of rupees spent to construct Jagan's palace at Rushikonda, drew sharp reaction from YSR Congress Party circle

Visakhapatnam: Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan‘s comments that a harbour could be built with the crores of rupees spent to construct Jagan’s palace at Rushikonda here, drew sharp reaction from YSR Congress Party circles. The film star made the remarks during his visit to the city on Friday to disburse Rs 50,000 to each of the 49 fishermen whose mechanised boats were destroyed in a fire accident at the fishing harbour here last week.

Taking strong exception to it, former minister Perni Nani, a bitter critic of the JSP president, wondered how the latter failed to see the several hundred crores of rupees squandered by the former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the 2014-19 Telugu Desam Party regime. “The money spent by Pawan Kalyan on a chartered flight to visit Vizag is more than what he gave the fishermen. It has become a practice for him to constantly criticise Chief Minister Jagan. He should know that only during Jagan’s tenure as many as ten fishing harbours were sanctioned to Andhra Pradesh,” he pointed out while addressing media persons in Vijayawada on Saturday.

He also said that even before the film actor woke up, the Jagan government gave Rs 7.11 crore as compensation to the fishermen who lost the boats. Perni Nani did not stop at that and gave list of money spent by Chandrababu as soon as the latter became Chief Minister which mentioned the Rs 150 crore spent on the Lingamaneni Ramesh’s house which he got as quid pro quo, and Rs.200 crore spent for laying roads and construction sheds around the house.