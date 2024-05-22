Payal Rajput strikes as a cop in ‘Rakshana’ teaser

With her astounding performances, Payal has left many in awe. She is now set to thrill her fans once again with another powerful crime thriller, ‘Rakshana’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 03:23 PM

Payal Rajput

Payal Rajput is a bold and beautiful force to be reckoned with in the Telugu film industry. Known for her stunning on-screen presence and captivating social media influence, she has made a name for herself by taking on riveting, intense, and impactful roles.

With her astounding performances, Payal has left many in awe. She is now set to thrill her fans once again with another powerful crime thriller, ‘Rakshana’. The movie’s first look and teaser have already created a buzz among fans, and the recent teaser release has only amplified the excitement.

The teaser of ‘Rakshana’ starts with a mysterious murder, followed by Payal’s character, a powerful police officer, determined to catch the culprit. The impactful background music and captivating cinematography heighten the intensity of the teaser, leaving the audience craving more.

‘Rakshana’, inspired by real-life incidents, promises to be intriguing and impactful. The teaser has already piqued curiosity among movie lovers, eagerly anticipating its release on June 7. Payal’s incredible talent and dedication to her craft make her an exceptional performer and a formidable presence in the film industry.

In addition to Payal, the film features Roshan and Manas in pivotal roles, adding depth and intrigue to the story. Pranadeep Thakore, who serves as both director and producer, brings a passion for the project, ensuring a high-quality production under the banner of Haripriya Creations.

Mahati Sagar enhances the film’s emotional depth through his compositions, while cinematographer Anil Bhandari captures each frame’s essence, enriching the visual storytelling – making ‘Rakshana’ a complete package of entertainment and quality.