Payal Rajput’s crime investigative thriller ‘Rakshana’ set for release

Known for her bold and captivating performances in films like ‘RX100’ and ‘Mangalavaaram’, Payal Rajput is all set to mesmerise audiences with her portrayal in this gripping project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 06:03 PM

Payal Rajput

Payal Rajput is known to go to any extent to stun movie lovers with her sensational performances on the big screen. Her recent films speak volumes about her talent. She not only looks glamorous but also showcases her acting talent with intense and impactful performances.

Get ready for an adrenaline-pumping experience as Payal steps into the shoes of a formidable police officer in the highly-anticipated crime thriller, ‘Rakshana’. Known for her bold and captivating performances in films like ‘RX100’ and ‘Mangalavaaram’, Payal Rajput is all set to mesmerise audiences with her portrayal in this gripping project.

‘Rakshana’ promises to be a gripping crime investigative mystery drama that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Inspired by a real-life incident involving a police officer, the film adds an authentic and intense touch to its narrative. Payal devoted extensive efforts to prepare for her role, portraying a female police officer with natural and realistic finesse.

Joining her in the film are Roshan and Manas, who play pivotal roles in the film, along with Rajeev Kanakala, and Shivannarayana. Director and producer Prandeep Thakore is ensuring that ‘Rakshana’ maintains unparalleled production values, guaranteeing a visually stunning and immersive experience. The film’s title-look poster, unveiled on Sri Rama Navami, has already generated immense excitement with its intriguing design and Payal Rajput’s intense gaze.

‘Rakshana’ marks a significant departure from Payal’s previous roles, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess as she tackles the role of a police officer for the first time in her career.

The post-production work is currently in progress, and the team is gearing up for a release soon. With ‘Rakshana’, Prandeep Thakore aims to present audiences with a captivating and thrilling cinematic experience, establishing Payal Rajput as a versatile actor in a new light.

Made under the banner Haripriya Creations, the film’s cinematography is handled by Anil Bandari while music is composed by Mahathi Sagar.