Peaceful elections assured in Bhupalpally district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Khare. Photo: X

Bhupalpally: Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Khare said that foolproof security measures had been taken in the district to ensure free and fair elections.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said around 2000 personnel, including Chhattisgarh Home Guards, CAPF, and district police force, have been strategically deployed across the district, comprising Bhupalpally and Manthani constituencies.

The deployment includes special patrols, mobile units, Quick Reaction Teams (QRT), and 10 CRPF companies, bolstering the district police’s services as part of the security arrangement.

He said that there were 405 polling stations, among which 76 were identified as Maoist-affected and 102 as problematic. SP detailed the setting up of two state and three inter-district check posts to maintain vigilance.