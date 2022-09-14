Peddapalli: AC water dispute leads to stabbing of three persons

14 September 22

Peddapalli: Dispute over dripping of water from an air conditioner led to the stabbing of three persons in Hanuman nagar of Godavarikhani coal belt on Tuesday night.

According to police, a retired Singareni employee, Jangili Mogili began an argument with his neighbor Mamidala Posham as the AC water of the latter was being dripping into his house. As the argument turned serious, Mogili attacked Posham with a knife. Posham’s grandson Saikiran and their neighbor Shekhar also sustained stabbing injuries when they tried to rescue Posham from Murali.

Family members shifted the injured persons to a private hospital in Godavarikhani wherein they were undergoing treatment. A native of Mandamarri of Mancherial district, Posham came to his daughter’s home in Godavarikhani. Godavarikhani I-Town CI Ramesh Babu visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case.