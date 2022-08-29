Despite soaring heat, people attend KCR’s Peddapalli meeting in big way

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

(Photo: Twitter)

Peddapalli: Despite soaring sun and severe humidity, thousands of people, especially women attended the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting held near Peddakalvala on the outskirts of Peddapalli town on Monday. The Chief Minister visited Peddapalli after the formation of the new district for the first time to inaugurate the newly constructed integrated district offices complex. On the occasion, he also inaugurated the TRS district party office constructed near Goureddypet.

Later, he addressed the public meeting wherein a huge number of the public as well as TRS workers participated. Though the meeting was scheduled at 3.45 pm, people started arriving at the venue at noon. To protect themselves from soaring heat, people were seen taking shelter under shadows of huge flexies arranged at the meeting venue, water tankers and other emergency vehicles. Unable to tolerate humidity, the people were seen leaving the meeting venue. However, they returned after spotting the helicopter in whcih Chandrashekhar Rao arrived at the town at around 3.30 pm.

By the time when the Chief Minister reached the meeting place at 4.30 pm, the weather became cool and the people felt happy after seeing Chandrashekahar Rao on the dais. Though the Chief Minister was scheduled to reach the town by road, it was changed due to various reasons. There was a huge response from the public when the Chief Minister said that it was raining since he was telling the truth.

After inaugurating the TRS party office, Chandrashekhar Rao felicitated the party district president Korukanti Chander by sitting the latter in the president’s chair. On the other hand, the entire Peddapalli town wore a pink look as TRS leaders arranged the party flags and flexies of the Chief Minister. A number of flexies were also arranged along with Rajiv Rahadari from Karimnagar town to Peddapalli.

Police made tight security arrangements along with 3,000 police personnel. While IG Nagireddy and Commissioner of Police (in-charge) V Satyanarayana monitored security arrangements, a DIG, eight SPs, five Additional SPs, a traffic SP, four DCPs, 20 ACPs, 20 special party troops and others were deployed.