Peddapalli DEO suspends teacher for neglecting duties

Peddapalli: A Secondary Grade Teacher, Kota Srinivas, was placed under suspension by District Education Officer D Madhavi on Wednesday for not attending duties.
Srinivas, who was working with the Mandal Parishad Primary School, Narrashalapalli of Ramagundam mandal, was not attending work and instead, had allegedly deployed a private person in his place.
Based on a report given by the mandal education officer, the DEO issued orders suspending Srinivas.