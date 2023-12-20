Peddapalli DEO suspends teacher for neglecting duties

Srinivas, who was working with the Mandal Parishad Primary School, Narrashalapalli of Ramagundam mandal, was not attending work and instead, had allegedly deployed a private person in his place.

Peddapalli: A Secondary Grade Teacher, Kota Srinivas, was placed under suspension by District Education Officer D Madhavi on Wednesday for not attending duties.

Based on a report given by the mandal education officer, the DEO issued orders suspending Srinivas.