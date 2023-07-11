Peddapalli: Sultanabad police arrest burglar, recover property worth Rs 19.11 lakh

Published Date - 08:50 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Ramagundam police commissioner Rema Rajeshwari examining gold and silver ornaments recovered from thief in Peddapalli on Tuesday.

Peddapalli: Sultanabad police have arrested a burglar and recovered stolen property worth Rs 19.11 lakh including Rs 12.11 lakh in cash, gold ornaments weighing 102.08 grams, 645 g of silver ornaments, iPhones and a motorcycle.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari said on Tuesday that while conducting vehicle checking, police found a person moving under suspicious circumstances near Kalwasrirampur bus stand around 6 am. On questioning, he revealed his name as Jetpat Pawan and confessed to being involved in burglaries. He was a resident of Kalwasrirampur mandal.

A tractor driver by profession, Pawan was booked in 2022 by the Chennur and Bellampalli-II police for kidnapping a minor girl in the name of love. While in jail, he made friends with other thieves and after being released, started burglaries. He was involved in eight cases in Sultanabad, Potkapalli and Kalwasrirampur mandals police stations limits.

