Pegasystems launch AI-powered mentor

The Pega GenAI Coach directly integrates into workflows and acts as an always-on mentor within Pega solutions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 06:32 PM

Hyderabad: Pegasystems Inc., the noted AI decisioning and workflow automation platform provider, introduced Pega GenAI Coach, a generative AI-powered mentor for Pega solutions that proactively advises users to help them achieve optimal outcomes.

Leveraging an organization’s own best practices for sales, service, and operations, Coach quickly analyzes a user’s work and relevant data in context to intelligently guide them toward better and faster results, according to a press release from the company.

The Pega GenAI Coach directly integrates into workflows and acts as an always-on mentor within Pega solutions.

It analyzes work and guides users with salient advice to overcome roadblocks.

Managers can use Coach to quickly get up to speed on their team’s work and surface insights into their team’s performance.

Coaches can be easily configured to ensure each Coach is tailored to an organization’s objectives and their employees’ specific needs.

Some of the vital applications of the AI-powered Coach include optimizing sales team performance, improving back-office operations and quickly resolving healthcare claims.