Pencil portrait of KCR by class IX student

Chittala Karthik, a Class IX student from Zilla Parishad High School, BHEL did a pencil portrait of KCR to mark the CM’s birthday

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday on Wednesday, Chittala Karthik, a Class IX student from Zilla Parishad High School, BHEL, did a pencil portrait of KCR in his honour.

Karthik, who is also an NCC cadet, has been enthusiastic about arts for the last four years and during the lockdown, he and his brother did over 50 portraits of Covid warriors, as a tribute to them.

His portrait of KCR, is his 29th portrait and it was highly appreciated by the school’s headmaster B Amarashekar Reddy.

