Governors Tamilisai, Dattatreya offer prayers at Renuka Yellamma Temple

Tamilisai Soundararajan and Bandaru Dattatreya participated in the Renuka Yellamma Temple's annual Jathara

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:39 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Sangareddy: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya participated in the Renuka Yellamma Temple’s annual Jathara in Patancheru on Sunday.

The Telangana Governor offered Bonam to the presiding deity. Speaking on the occasion, Soundararajan said she was very happy to attend the festivities in the 125-year-old temple.

BJP leader Nandishwar Goud had invited both the governors to the temple. Both Soundararajan and Dattatreya offered special prayers at the temple.

A huge number of devotees from across the Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy districts attended the Jathara.