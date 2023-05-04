‘Penumbral lunar eclipse on Friday will not be noticable’

Thu - 4 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A penumbral lunar eclipse is scheduled to occur between 8.42 pm on May 5 and 1.04 am on May 6.

However, the eclipse will not be noticeable because it passes through the lighter outer shadow (penumbra) of Earth and sky watchers may witness moon darkening a bit but it will not disappear.

“This eclipse of moon is not noticeable to bare eyes as it passes from lighter shadow of earth called Penumbra than darker shadow called Umbra” says founder, Planetary Society of India (PSI), Hyderabad, N Sri Raghunandan Kumar.

In order to provide accurate information on the celestial event of Friday, a few days ago the union Ministry of Earth Sciences, released a statement on the penumbral lunar eclipse.

“A penumbral eclipse of the moon is not to be taken as an eclipse of the moon in the ordinary sense, as the moon is not covered by the real shadow of the Earth during such an eclipse” Positional Astronomy Center, IMD, Ministry of Earth Sciences, said.

Raghunandan Kumar pointed out that even penumbral lunar eclipses provide opportunity for scientific research. Hence using an astronomical telescope involving imaging techniques with keen eye, one may observe slight change on disk of moon as seen from earth.

