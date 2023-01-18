People recall contributions of Asaf Jahi dynasty

Published Date - 11:25 PM, Wed - 18 January 23

Hyderabad: Many of those who came to pay their last respects to the titular eighth Nizam Mukarram Jah Bahadur had not met him during his lifetime but were drawn by the stories and narrations of the Asaf Jahi dynasty rulers and their contributions to the princely State of Hyderabad.

“I heard a lot about the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan and his family including his grandsons Mukarram Jah Bahadur and Muffakkam Jah Bahadur from my grandfather. I have a great respect for them because as rulers, the Asaf Jahi dynasty made great contributions for the well being of society,” said Amjeduddin, a teacher at a private school who had come to Chowmahalla Palace.

Shaik Chand, who runs a soft drink store outside the Chowmahalla Palace, said the grandeur and kindness of the Nizams fascinates him a lot. “Tourists come here and talk about the Nizam family. Although their rule ended about 75 years ago, the opening of Chowmahalla Palace for tourists gave me a means of livelihood,” he said.

Syed Ehsan, a private medical practitioner was one of the lucky to have a close look at Mukarram Jah Bahadur. “He came during one of our school functions, and we had an opportunity to see him closely. His majestic height and charm always fascinated me,” he said.

Mukarram Jah spent a good part of his life in foreign countries. However, his frequent visits to the city made news and helped him remain connected with the masses. “The educational institutions and trust managed by him have helped several poor families,” said Farooq Taher, an educationalist from the old city.