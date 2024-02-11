LS Polls: CPM to contest from two constituencies

The CPM State Committee and State Secretariat meetings were held on Friday and Saturday here in the city.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 08:03 PM

File Photo of CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

Hyderabad: The CPM State unit has decided to contest from two constituencies in the ensuring Lok Sabha elections. The decision on finalising the two constituencies would be taken by the State leadership after conducting a meeting with party district committees.

The CPM State Committee and State Secretariat meetings were held on Friday and Saturday here in the city.

Also Read CPM demands Telangana govt to conduct Panchayat elections

During the meetings, leaders discussed the political situation after Assembly elections, preparations for Lok Sabha elections and other aspects.

The party leadership also decided to extended support to the nation-wide Grameen Bandh called by labour, farmers and farm labour organizations on Friday.

The leaders have also decided to continue their fight for houses and house sites for the poor in the districts.

The government should drop cases booked against the leaders and houses should be provided to those lacking shelter, CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram demanded in a statement here on Sunday.