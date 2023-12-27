Uttam warns to take action on rice millers, traders for recycling PDS rice

Rice millers joining hands with brokers were recycling the PDS rice and making money by selling in the market.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:53 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy addressing Praja Palana preparatory meeting held in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister, N Uttam Kumar Reddy has warned of serious action against rice millers and traders who were recycling public distribution system (PDS) rice.

Both central and state governments were purchasing a kg of rice by spending Rs 39 and were supplying to the poor through the public distribution system. However, rice millers joining hands with brokers were recycling the PDS rice and making money by selling in the market. He warned to take serious action would be taken if they failed to stop recycling of PDS rice.

Emphasizing the need to improve the quality of the public distribution system, he stressed the need to streamline the civil supplies department. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who is also district in-charge minister, made these comments while participating in a preparatory and training programme for the officials from erstwhile Karimnagar district on Praja Palana held in the Collectorate auditorium here on Wednesday.

Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar, Government whips Adhi Srinivas and Adluri Laxman Kumar, MLAs, collectors, police bosses and other officials also participated in the programmes.

Explaining the priorities of the new government, he made it clear that there was no question of tolerating corruption in the government elected by the public and asked officials to work in a transparent manner and take government schemes to the public without giving any scope for corruption.

On Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project, the Minister said that while the Medigadda project sank, problems developed in Annaram barrage. Informing to conduct enquiry on projects, he said that they are going to examine Medigadda barrage on December 29.

Uttam Kumar Reddy assured to complete Chinna Kaleshwaram, Gouravelli projects of Husnabad constituency and other pending projects in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. In order to collect data for the schemes to be implemented in the future, the government has taken up Praja Palana programmes which will be held in every village and wards of municipalities from December 28 to January 6.

Even people who do not have ration cards could also apply, he informed and added that the state government is going to take a decision on issuing new ration cards. The data collected in the praja palana programme would be used to issue new ration cards, he informed.

Asking the government machinery to be available to the people round the clock, he wanted the officials to take initiatives to accept applications from the people without giving any inconvenience to them and complete the programme in a positive atmosphere. If they have any doubts, officials could clarify them by contacting the Minister or higher officials.

State government to implement six guarantees in the next coming 100 days

IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu said that with an aim to bring change, people elected the Congress government. Government officials were also among those who sought change. So, it was the responsibility of public representatives and officials to work to bring cheeriness on the faces of the public.

Informing that the government introduced a free traveling facility for women in RTC buses within two days after coming to power, he said that so far, 4 crore zero tickets were issued. About 50 to 60 lakh women are traveling in RTC buses free of cost every day, he informed.