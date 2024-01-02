| Petrol Pumps In Hyderabad Expected To Return To Normal On Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Hyderabad: Oil tanker operators reportedly called off the strike on Tuesday evening, raising hopes of an end to the fuel shortage in Hyderabad.

G Vinay Kumar, President of the Telangana State Petrol Dealers Association, stated that the situation at fuel stations in the city might normalize by Wednesday noon with the resumption of supply.

Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps in Hyderabad due to truck drivers’ protests against a provision in the new penal law related to hit-and-run accidents. The protests caused disruptions in petrol and diesel supply across the state, affecting fuel availability in the city.