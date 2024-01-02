Petrol pumps in Hyderabad expected to return to normal on Wednesday

Long queues were witnessed at petrol pumps in Hyderabad due to truck drivers' protests against a provision in the new penal law related to hit-and-run accidents
Hyderabad: Oil tanker operators reportedly called off the strike on Tuesday evening, raising hopes of an end to the fuel shortage in Hyderabad.
G Vinay Kumar, President of the Telangana State Petrol Dealers Association, stated that the situation at fuel stations in the city might normalize by Wednesday noon with the resumption of supply.
