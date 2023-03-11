Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi trailer: Another Srinivas Avasarala’s magical romantic tale

The makers of the present film, Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi (PAPA), released the trailer for the film officially today as the release date is just a week away, that is, on March 17.

Hyderabad: Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi, starring Naga Shaurya and Malavika Nair as the leads, is Srinivas Avasarala’s film (as a director) after 7 years. His last one was also with Naga Shaurya in 2016 with the title Jyo Achyutananda. In fact, his first one was also with Naga Shaurya in 2014, with the title Oohalu Gusagusalade.

However, the makers of the present film, Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi (PAPA), released the trailer for the film officially today as the release date is just a week away, that is, on March 17. If you have watched the previous two films of Srinivas Avasarala, especially his first one, then the PAPA trailer will be very appealing to you.

Phalana Abbayi Phalana Abbayi is a simple and cute love story of two college mates, Sanjay (junior) and Anupama (senior). The film’s story progresses with the leads’ age, friendship, and love. PAPA trailer is completely filled with cute moments between the lead pair, and they look very pleasant and romantic. The chemistry between Naga Shaurya and Malvika Nair worked out very well. Kalyani Malik’s soft and soul-healing music is the greatest strength of this trailer. Going by the trailer, it can be confidently said that Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi is going to be another magical romantic tale from Srinivas Avasarala.

PAPA is produced by People Media Factory. Sunil Kumar Nama is the cinematographer, and Kiran Ganti is the editor.

