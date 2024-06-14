Pharmacist arrested for raping nine-year-old girl in Kothagudem

The girl was sexually abused on June 12 when she was playing at the house of the accused.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 11:18 PM

Kothagudem: A pharmacist was arrested and sent to judicial remand by Manugur police on Friday for allegedly raping a nine year old girl.

According to police the accused Gadida Srinivas working as a pharmacist on outsourcing basis at Janampet PHC in Manugur mandal in the district abused the girl sexually on June 12 when she was playing at the house of the accused.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s parents a case was registered and investigation was taken up. It was said that the accused ran away on a motor bike when the girl’s parents tried to catch him after they came to know about the incident from the girl.