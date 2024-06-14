Kothagudem: ITDA PO asks bankers to give crop loans to adivasis

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 08:48 PM

Kothagudem: ITDA project officer Prateek Jain directed the bank officials to expeditiously clear the pending loan accounts of TRICOR and MSME beneficiaries.

He held a meeting with ITDA unit officials and bankers on Telangana Scheduled Tribes Cooperative Finance Corporation Ltd (TRICOR) for the year 2020-21 and 2021-22. The grounding of 75 units should be done at the earliest and pending MSME scheme loans should be provided immediately to the beneficiaries, he said.

Jain said that adivasi farmers in remote areas live mostly on rain-fed crops, so they must be given crop loans. The crop loans should be sanctioned to the eligible farmers who have Dharani patta, ROFR patta and assigned lands, he added.