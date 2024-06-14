Minor girl killed after raping by rice mill worker in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 June 2024, 11:38 AM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: In a heart rendering incident, a six year-old girl was murdered after allegedly raping her by a rice mill worker in the outskirts of Sultanabad mandal later on Thursday night.

According to police, a native of Uttar Pradesh, the accused Balram is working as a driver in Maitha rice mill. Victim’s parents are working in the adjacent Mamatha rice mill.

While the girl was sleeping along with her parents, Balram took the girl to nearby bushes and killed her after allegedly raping her. The visual of Balram carrying the girl on his shoulders was recorded on a CCTV camera fixed in the rice mill premises.

As the girl was not found in the house when they woke up in the night, parents searched for the girl and found dead body in nearby bushes. Based on the complaint lodged by the parents, Sultanabad police registered the case and arrested the accused.

The couple, who have two daughters, migrated to Sultanabad from Asifabad of Mancherial district to work in a rice mill. The victim is an older one.