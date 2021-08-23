PHC at Kaleshwaram will be inaugurated soon: Collector

Jayashankar Bhupalapalli: Stating that the services of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at the R & B guesthouse building at Kaleswaram will commence soon, District Collector Krishna Aditya has urged the people of the Mahadevpur mandal and the surrounding villages to avail themselves of free medical services at the PHC.

The Collector has visited Kaleswaram and offered prayers at the Kaleshwara-Mukteshwara temple on Monday. Later, he planted saplings on the premises of the temple.

He then visited the PHC set up at the R&B guest house building and directed District Medical and Health Officer Dr Sriram to take steps to set up a lab and other facilities by purchasing the required equipment at the earliest and conduct a trial run before the official inauguration. The Collector also directed the officials of the Panchayat Raj Department to construct a conference hall to hold meetings with the medical staff in the PHC.

Later, addressing a review meeting on ‘Palle Pragati’ and development works taken up at the Kaleswaram temple at the guest house, he said that all most of the works had been completed except two works cancelled. “Tenders should be called for the two works and works should be resumed soon,” he directed the temple authorities.

Krishna Aditya directed the medical health authorities to take steps to ensure that cell counters and labs must be set up in the Kataram, Mahamutharam, Mahadevpur and Ambatipalli PHCs at the earliest, and also added that medical camps and medical tests such as dengue and malaria must be carried out to prevent the spread of such diseases in the district.

Meanwhile, Mahadevpur, Tahsildar Srinivas was directed to immediately allot four acres of land for the construction of a rice mill proposed by agricultural co-operative societies in collaboration with NABARD in Bommapur village in the mandal. Additional Collector Rizwan Bhasha Shaikh, ZP CEO Shobharani, DMHO Dr Sriram, Kaleswaram Mukteshwara Temple EO Maruthi, MPDO Shankar, MPP Ranibhai, ZPTC G Aruna, MPTC Mamata, Sarpanch Vasantha and others attended the meeting.