Journalist Gaddam Satish illustrates Telangana’s triumphs through ‘Saamanyudi Maata’

His writings majorly highlights the transformative lives of people in Telangana, before and after the formation of the State.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 05:51 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Gaddam Satish

Hyderabad: Embracing the adage that “the pen is mightier than the sword,” Gaddam Satish has chosen the path of writing to shed light on the issues prevalent among his community and region. His writings majorly highlights the transformative lives of people in Telangana, before and after the formation of the State.

The 36-year-old journalist working for ‘Namasthe Telangana’ recently released his book ‘Saamanyudi Maata’ in which he shares his inspirations and experiences that propelled him to bring this work to publication.

Also Read Cyclone Michaung: Hyderabad on alert with yellow warning

Born to a farmer father in Karimnagar’s Manakondur, Satish’s early life was shaped by the harsh realities of poverty, oppression, and the challenges entrenched in Telangana’s struggle. Motivated by a desire to be a voice for the common man, Satish found journalism to be a fitting profession.

“Starting with a part-time job as a student for Rs 600, I eventually worked for various media houses in the united Andhra Pradesh,” he said, adding that it was his story titled ‘Pachiki’, written nearly a decade ago, that served as an inspiration for the movie ‘Balagam’.

‘Saamanyudi Maata’ chronicles 50 heartening stories from individuals in rural settings, illustrating the positive impact of initiatives led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao. The book serves as a collection of stories featured in the eponymous column of ‘Namasthe Telangana.’

Discussing his encounters with individuals from diverse backgrounds and facing various issues, Satish expressed a deep connection to their stories, drawing parallels to the challenges he witnessed during his childhood with resilience.

“The narratives of ‘Tank Bund Shiva’ and ‘Amma Atma ku Trupthi’ resonated deeply with me, particularly the latter where a bride benefited from the ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ scheme. It brought back memories of the challenges my family faced during my sister’s wedding,” he shared.

“Over time, not only have the people in the state progressed, but the state itself has transformed into one of the finest in India, thanks to the visionary leadership of K.Chandrashekhar Rao,” says Satish who is gearing up to launch his second book, titled ‘Baapu’ next year, as a tribute to his father.