Phule Jayanti celebrated on grand scale in Karimnagar

MLAs, MLCs and bureaucrats pay tributes to the social reformer

By | Published: 12:05 am

Karimnagar: The 195th birth anniversary of Jyothirao Phule was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. Public representatives including MLAs, MLCs, political leaders, government officials and others paid floral tributes to the social reformist by garlanding Phule’s statues and portraits across the district.

MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, along with the District Collector K Shashanka and Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, garlanded the Phule’s statue at the bypass road of the town.

Speaking on the occasion, Laxman Rao said a social reformist and philosopher, Phule fought against caste discrimination which was highly practiced in yesteryears. Continuing the Phule’s aspirations, the Telangana government has introduced several schemes for the welfare of BC and other downtrodden sections. An amount of Rs 45,000 crore was also allocated for the welfare of BCs in the State.

Terming the Phule as a social reformist and philosopher, Shashanka said Phule fought against caste and gender discrimination and strove hard for the uplift of Dalits and women empowerment.

He said Phule organised many programmes and waged agitation against the suppression of Dalits. The Telangana government was implementing schemes in the name of Phule. Taking forward Phule’s aspirations was a real homage paid to him, he opined.

While Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar participated in celebrations at Arnakonda in Choppadandi Mandal, Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy garlanded the state of Phule in Peddapalli.

Collectors D Krishana Bhaskar (Rajanna-Sircilla), Dr Sangeeta Satyanarayana (Peddapalli) and G Ravi (Jagitial) also participated in Phule Jayanthi celebrations in their respective districts.