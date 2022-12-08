Physical fitness tests for SI/constable posts begins on smooth note in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:31 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

CP Vishnu S Warrier giving instructions to constable/SI candidates in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Physical fitness tests for the selection of stipendiary cadet trainee police Sub-inspectors and constable posts started on a smooth note in Khammam on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier informed that 494 male candidates, out of 600 candidates scheduled for the tests, appeared for the physical efficiency tests and physical measurement (PMT) tests. 199 candidates qualified for the final test.

Candidates were first given tokens according to serial number and were divided onto a batch of fifty candidates. After document verification and registration a 1,600 meter race was held. Those who reached the target within the specified time were allowed for PMT.

The tests were being conducted under the surveillance of 32 CCTV cameras installed on the police parade grounds. A jacket with a RFID chip and wristbands attached to each candidate to record the start and finish time of the running test.

Mobile toilets and a medical camp were arranged in the parade grounds for the candidates, the CP said.