Physiotherapy College to set up in Mahabubnagar, classes to commence from January

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said a new physiotherapy college was being set up in the district under the aegis of Andhra Mahila Sabha.

“Every month, a new development project is being announced in the district. Since the Telangana government came to power, Mahabubnagar witnessed rapid progress” said the Minister.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, he said in the past there were only two colleges in the district. Now, there were 12 degree colleges, three minority colleges, BC Residential College, one medical college and shortly a nursing college would be launched in the district, he said.

In tune with educational sector, the district was witnessing rapid development in all sectors. Recently, Amararaja Battery announced setting up a unit with Rs.10,000 crore investment at IT corridor to provide employment for 10,000 persons, he said.

The State Government had sanctioned Rs.50 crore for development of Manyamkonda temple and orders to this effect were issued on last Wednesday.

In addition to these, a tourism hotel would come up in the district and necessary orders would be issued soon. A super specialty hospital would come at the Old Collector office premises in the town and the nursing college would be launched on January 2, the Minister said.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary IYR Krishna Rao thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for approving the proposal to set up a physiotherapy college in Mahabubnagar.

Academic classes at the college on the Andhra Mahila Sabha premises would commence from January first week and in the first batch the students intake would be 50. As many as 200 students can pursue the course in the four years, he explained, adding that a new college building would be constructed at the earliest. District Collector S Venkat Rao was also present.