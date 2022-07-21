PJTSAU, IIM-Bangalore launch agri-tech initiative

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:43 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: NSRCEL, the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of IIM Bangalore, in partnership with AgHub of Professor Jaishankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), launched a first-of-its-kind initiative as a series of entrepreneurship case studies in the Agri-Tech space.

The event witnessed the launch of three case studies on Blockchain and Traceability solutions in collaboration with Venture – TraceX Technologies, SaaS platform for data & B2B Services in collaboration with Venture Satyukt & Soil Technology, Farm data, and related Cloud Services in collaboration with Venture Krishitantra. This is a first-of-its-kind collaboration through an incubator in the country, a press release said adding the case studies will help generate valuable insights on finding out ways to help early-stage companies transform into scalable and successful businesses.

The panel discussion moderated by Vijay Nadiminti, CEO, AgHub saw participation of Dr. Kalpana Shastry, Managing Director, AgHub, Kanishka Chatterjee, The Nudge Price, Sagar Satya, Senior Analyst, Omnivore, Atthri Anand, CEO and co-founder, Deep Flow Technologies. The event was addressed by Dr. V.Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU and Shaji Krishnan, Deputy Managing Director, NABARD, a press release said.