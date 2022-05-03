Platform 65 celebrates Chand Raat Iftar Party with Tollywood directors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:34 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: Platform 65, a toy-themed train restaurant, celebrated Chand Raat by hosting an Iftar party for Tollywood film directors.

Directors AS Ravi Kumar, Samudra, Veerabhadram Chowdary, and V. Dorairaj, Sanjeev Naidu were part of the celebrations.

The Iftar dinner included a wide range of traditional cuisines, such as Fruit platter, Kebabs (chicken, mutton, fish, and prawns), Biryani mutton and chicken, Veg and Non-Veg Starters garnished with dry fruits, and Veg carvings.

Amongst the desserts were Double ka meeta, Sheer khurma, Apricot delight, Sitaphal rabdi (signature dishes), Dry fruit malai (ice-cream), and Truffle pudding.

Managing Director and Cofounder of Platform 65, Sadgun Patha, said, “Hyderabad has always had a special place in its heart for Ramzan. At Platform 65, we are honored and thankful for the presence of Tollywood’s prominent directors with whom all our staff and customers had a great time.”

Launched in November 2019, Platform 65 is a train themed restaurant where food is served on a mini toy train.