Platform 65 launches food distribution drive for homeless people

Platform 65, launched in November 2019, is India’s largest train restaurant set in a quirky rail theme, that’s bound to set your hearts chugging when the train brings in your food onto your table.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:23 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: There is no better way to observe the Republic Day than by helping those who are less fortunate. Platform 65, the train-themed restaurant chain, has organised a food distribution drive to celebrate Republic Day by giving 1,000 less fortunate individuals food prepared by its chefs.

The ‘Celebrating Unity, Nourishing Community’ initiative seeks to help the less fortunate by travelling to orphanages, NGOs, and shelters for the homeless in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka. The chefs, managers, and employees of the restaurant chain went outdoors to participate in the initiative.

“Serving the needy is equivalent to serving God. The true celebration is only when we can help others, which is why we decided to celebrate this Republic Day in a unique way,” said Sadgun Patha, managing director and founder, Platform 65.

“Our initiative is to provide quality food and spread awareness among people regarding our responsibility towards the underprivileged sections of the society. It is a small step to initiate a chain of thought and focus on eradicating malnutrition from India,” he added.

