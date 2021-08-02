Playing a cop is a lifetime experience for Rupesh Kumar

Actor Saloni Misra will be pairing up with Rupesh in the upcoming movie ‘22’ as the leading lady.

As he gears up for his Telugu debut as a senior police officer in the upcoming movie ‘22’, actor Rupesh Kumar Choudhary says he had to undergo rigorous training under martial experts before getting onto the film sets.

“I transformed myself completely for this role. I trained for six months under the supervision of celebrity trainer Kuldeep Sethi to build a perfect body to perform the stunts without dupe. Joshua master, who has composed fights for movies such as ‘Khaidi No 150’, ‘Baahubali’, ‘Saaho’, has composed terrific action sequences for my film. This number is a major point in the film. I can’t reveal the story line now but the film will definitely stand apart from all other films that are under the genre,” says the actor from the city.

Actor Saloni Misra will be pairing up with Rupesh in the film as the leading lady.

Director B Shiva Kumar, a protege of Puri Jagannadh, VV Vinayak, Maruthi, is helming the project by providing story, screenplay and dialogues. The action thriller is being produced by Susheela Devi under the banner Maa Aai Productions.

Adding that he wants to learn and master the craft of acting, Rupesh wants to get out of his comfort zone. “I have no words to express my feelings. It was a great experience and we’ve never compromised on quality. The visuals of action sequences were very well shot and the lavishness in the visuals speaks a lot about the team’s hard work. I drew inspiration from Jr NTR in ‘Temper’, Power Star Pawan Kalyan in ‘Gabbar Singh’, and from other police officers in real life.”

