Kanpur cop caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe; arrested

By PTI Published Date - 07:39 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Kanpur: SHO of Collectorganj police station here was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person in exchange for allegedly evicting tenants from his house, police said on Tuesday, and added that the policeman has been arrested.

The SHO was suspended from duty and a departmental inquiry has been initiated in the matter, they said.

A 14-member team of the anti-corruption organisation (ACO), by Inspector Ekta Tyagi, arrested Station House Officer (SHO) Collectorganj, Ram Janam Gautam from his official residence on Monday evening, Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Prakash Tiwari told PTI.

According to police, the SHO had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from one Narendra Gupta to get a house vacated from his tenants after lodging an FIR. Gautam had also promised to investigate the matter and file a report in Gupta’s favour, they said. Gupta is a resident of Karachi Khana, Pheel Khana Police said Gautam was taken to Kotwali police station for interrogation and a criminal case was also lodged against him at Kotwali.

Kanpur Police Commissioner has placed Inspector Gautam under suspension and departmental inquiry has been initiated against him, JCP added.