Pleas against Wakf Board adjourned

By | Legal correspondent | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Vijaysen Reddy, on Tuesday adjourned a batch of writ pleas dealing with the actions of the Wakf Board in not framing any rules and regulation or guidelines to preserve maintain and protect the Muslim graveyards in the State. A letter written to the Chief Justice was taken as a PIL by the panel. The letter complained of the inaction of the board in not taking any steps to protect the said lands allotted for Muslim graveyards from illegal encroachments and land grabbers. The Wakf Board submitted a report detailing actions taken by them to prevent the Muslim graveyards as ordered earlier by the panel. The panel after perusing the report voiced their displeasure stating that the CEO of the Wakf Board failed to filed a detailed report as the report lacks the information about the criminal actions taken by the Board against the land grabbers and the details of the cases registered and any proceedings initiated for recovery of possession. The panel directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Wakf Board to be present before the panel on November 16 and adjourned the matter.

Relief for BJP workers

Justice K Lakshman granted interim relief for 2 days to BJP workers G Srikanth Mudiraj, D Balchander, T Laxminarayana Satyanarayana and Patvancha Vittal in a crime registered by Uppal Police. K Devika the defacto complainant in the matter filed a case against the accused complaining that they have stolen documents from her. The petitioners alleged that the defacto complainant was trying to grab government land and dispose off a board of the government using JCB. When the petitioners opposed the illegal act of the defacto complainant, the present complaint was filed. The judge granted interim protection to the petitioner and adjourned the matter for 2 days.

Tahsildar’s action questioned

Justice Shameem Akhtar directed the Tahsildar of Bandlaguda Mandal to take steps to prevent encroachment and occupation of the flats allotted to petitioner in Ex-Servicemen Colony at Uppuguda, Hyderabad. President of the Bhagyanagar Citizen Welfare Association filed the writ petition to declare the action of the Tahsildar in not allotting the physical possession of flats to 181 beneficiaries for whom the pattas were already granted in survey number 83 in Ex Servicemen Colony Uppuguda, Hyderabad, as illegal and also not considering the representations made in compliance with the orders passed in an earlier writ.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .