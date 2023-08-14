PLRIS possible only due to CM’s resolve and vision: Niranjan Reddy

The state government was executing the project at a brisk pace. The Narlapur and Yedula pump houses works were already completed and the remaining work would be completed soon

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:56 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: With Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLI) scheme securing the Environmental Clearance (EC), Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said in about 10 years, the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district would get transformed like Konaseema.

Right from Alampur to Hyderabad, there would be a carpet of green fields and the entire southern Telangana would turn fertile. But for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the PLRIS would not have been possible and this is a victory for the entire Telangana, the Minister said.

The PRLIS got the EC only due to the Chief Minister’s resolve and vision. He had promised to the people that irrespective of challenges, River Krishna water would be supplied to drought prone districts of erstwhile Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Nalgonda, he said, adding that the project would have been completed two years ago if not for the conspiracies of opposition parties.

However, the State government was executing the project at a brisk pace. The Narlapur and Yedula pump houses works were already completed and the remaining work would be completed soon, he said.